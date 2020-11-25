Farmers’ Delhi chalo call: Panchkula to seal Punjab borders from today

The access to the main highways will also remain blocked and alternative routes will be provided to citizens for smooth movement of traffic. Express Photo: Jasbir Malhi

In view of November 26 ‘Delhi chalo’ call given by the farmers of Punjab and Haryana protesting against three farm laws, the Panchkula

administration on Tuesday ordered sealing of all Punjab borders from Wednesday onwards.

Several inter-state checkposts will also be set up with ample district police force as well as duty magistrates who will monitor the situation 24×7. The access to the main highways will also remain blocked and alternative routes will be provided to citizens for smooth movement of traffic.

Orders to govt employees not to leave their offices

The Deputy Commissioner has also instructed all government officials to remain present in their offices from November 25 to 27. “If any officer or employee disobeys the above orders, then action will be taken as per rules,” said a press statement by the district. Officers have also been asked to keep their phones on at all times.

Increase in inter-state and inter-dist level checkposts

As per orders, the Panchkula DC has said that efforts will be made by the district administration to ensure that the common man does not face any trouble during these three days. Alternative routes have also been marked to avoid inconvenience to the public so that the route can be diverted by barricading the main road.

“All kinds of arrangements have been made to ensure that law and order is not affected in any way in the district,” the statement said. The borders adjacent to Punjab will be sealed from Wednesday morning and inter-state blockades are being established, while at the inter-district level, blockades are being erected at which duty magistrates have also been appointed along with adequate police force. The duty magistrates will monitor the area day and night to ensure peace, law and order.

“Deputy Commissioner of Police Mohit Handa said that there is enough police force to strengthen law and order in the district. He said that no one has the right to take law in any way and if anyone violates the rules then the police will take action as per norms,” the statement read.

