Farmers’ ‘Chakka Jam’ today, Haryana Police on high alert

HARYANA POLICE are on high alert amid the farmers’ call for a ‘Chakka Jam’ on Saturday. As a sign of protest against the Centre’s three controversial farm laws, agitating farmers plan to block highways for three hours from noon to 3 pm.

All India Kisan Sabha Haryana unit secretary Dayanand Poonia, in a statement Friday, said, “We urge different sections of society to extend full support to the chakka jam call. The bandh call has been given to ensure maximum participation of the masses in the ongoing farmer agitation against three farm laws as these laws will affect other sections of society. We request the general public to avoid travelling during chakka jam hours if it’s not very urgent.”

“As many as 200 farmers have lost their lives during the ongoing agitation which has continued for the past 72 days. As many as 150 youths have been lodged in jails,” he added.

Apprehending traffic disruption and possibility of law and order problems, Haryana ADGP (Law and Order) Navdeep Singh Virk has asked all district police chiefs to be on high alert and make adequate arrangements to deal with the proposed ‘Chakka Jam’.

“In the backdrop of incidents in the national capital on January 26, the Sanyukat Kisan Morcha (SKM), a conglomerate of various farmers organisations, which is spearheading farmer organisations against the central farm Acts, has called for a nationwide Chakka Jam on February 6. In view of recent violations on January 26 in Delhi, some anti-social elements and aggressive youth creating law and order problem cannot be ruled out. It is assessed that, as part of the protest programme on February 6, protesting farmers/unions may attempt road blockades of important national highways/state highways and interior roads. Besides, impromptu dharnas and demonstrations at other places, the farmer unions expect support to their Chakka Jam programme from the opposition political parties and left pressure group,” directions issued by ADGP Virk read.

It adds, “In view of above, you are requested to make necessary security arrangements during the said/proposed programme. Adequate traffic arrangements shall be made at all traffic junctions and important roads. Maximum force shall be pulled out from non-operational duties.

Intelligence network shall be geared up and necessary preventive action may be taken. All out efforts may also be made to liaise with local leaders of farmer organisations to ensure peaceful conduct of their proposed programme. Senior officers shall personally supervise all security and traffic arrangements and keep a close watch regarding the same.”

Tikait in Haryana on Feb 7

Days after BKU leader Rakesh Tikait addressed a mega ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’ at Kandela village of Jind district, he will again come to the state to address another Kisan Mahapanchayat at Kitlana toll plaza on Dadri-Bhiwani national highway on February 7.

Charkhi Dadri MLA Sombir Sangwan will also address the event. Sangwan had earlier resigned from a board chairmanship and withdrawn support from the Khattar government to express solidarity with the agitating farmers.

The agitation continues to draw overwhelming support from the agrarian community with kisan panchayats drawing farmers in large numbers to the events in different parts of the state.