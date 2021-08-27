Farmers break barricades, gherao BJP workers in Ludhiana Circuit House

Hundreds of farmers on Thursday smashed through barricades and marched past police cordons to stage a gherao outside Ludhiana’s Circuit House, where local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders were holding a meeting to formulate a strategy regarding the 2022 Punjab Assembly polls.

The protesting farmers were first stopped near Sidhwan Canal by the police. However, they managed to break the barricades and march on ahead towards Circuit House, around 18 kilometres away, where they staged a protest outside even as the entire local BJP leadership, including the party’s Punjab President Ashwani Sharma, were present inside. The dharna continued till 8pm, after which the protesters dispersed from the site, even as the BJP workers continued their meeting inside.

Pushpinder Singal, district president of BJP said, “Our meetings have been going on since Thursday afternoon and they will continue till late evening. We are not hiding inside just because farmers are sitting outside. We had scheduled work here.”

He added that the protesters sitting outside may not be farmers, but members of the Congress, the AAP or even the SAD in the guise of farmers. “They have their own motives, while the real farmer is toiling in the fields and is taking care of crops, they are protesting here,” Singhal said.

Sudagar Singh Ghudani, president of BKU-Ugrahan, who led the protest outside Circuit House said, “We feel that the BJP has made the Circuit House their permanent office as they continue sitting here. Now we have warned the administration not to let them enter Circuit Houses across the state or we will stage dharnas outside them as well.”

Meanwhile, as per sources, the BJP has divided Punjab into four zones and have appointed one general secretary of each zone who will be in-charge of the upcoming election campaign in that area. Thursday’s meeting was held to discuss the election campaign for Zone 3 — comprising Ludhiana and eight other districts of Malwa region.

Ashwani Sharma said, “Countdown for the 2022 polls has started. Our party workers will now start working on the ground. We are the largest party of India and hence we should actively take part in the poll campaign. We will contest on all 117 seats and will form our government for sure.”

He added, “We have worked for the masses while the ruling Congress party is busy fighting amongst themselves for the sake of the chair. In the coming days, the BJP will hit the roads and highlight social issues, while launching campaigns in the state. We will form our government in 2022.”