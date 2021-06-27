scorecardresearch
Saturday, June 26, 2021
Farmers break barricades, enter Chandigarh

Police booked many farmer leaders, including Red Fort violence accused Lakha Sidhana who was named in one of the five FIRs.

Written by Saurabh Prashar | Chandigarh |
June 27, 2021 5:17:39 am
A police officer said, “He was present at the protest site and entered Chandigarh along with his supporters after breaking the barricades.” (Representational)

THOUSANDS OF protesting farmers breached the security barricades at Mattaur barrier from Mohali side and entered Chandigarh on tractor-trollies, SUVs and open jeeps Saturday. Police booked many farmer leaders, including Red Fort violence accused Lakha Sidhana who was named in one of the five FIRs.

A police officer said, “He was present at the protest site and entered Chandigarh along with his supporters after breaking the barricades.” The protesters stopped at Sector 17 Press Light Point where they submitted a memorandum to UT Deputy Commissioner Mandip Singh Brar. The protesters demanded the repeal of three Central agriculture laws.

