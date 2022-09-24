Farmers’ blockade: Ensure NH-44 is kept open for free movement of traffic, HC directs Haryana government

Hearing a petition against the farmers’ blockade on the Delhi-Ambala national highway, the Punjab and Haryana High Court late on Friday directed the Haryana government to ensure that National Highway No 44 is kept open for free flow and movement of traffic. The high court also said that the situation “needs to be resolved amicably” and that use of force should be resorted to “as a last option”.

The hearing over the blockade of NH 44 by farmers in Haryana began around 11.30 pm before the bench of Justices Augustine George Masih and Alok Jain.

The petitioner, Randeep Tanwar, through counsel Padamkant Dwivedi, pointed out that NH- 44 was being blocked using tractor trolleys and other vehicles and tents were being erected in the middle of the road, resulting in traffic jams. The petitioner told the high court that the blockade was by a group of farmers from the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU), led by Gurnam Singh Chaduni. “Initially, few members of the union started it but with the passage of time, the members and other farmers have gathered there, with the strength now reaching 400 to 500 people and 75-80 tractors and other vehicles have also reached the site,” Dwivedi said.

“The said impasse cannot be permitted to sustain and the district administration should have immediately taken steps that such a thing should not have happened, which has led to a situation where the national highway has been blocked and such illegal activities cannot be permitted,” the bench said after hearing the matter.

While issuing notice to the Haryana government for September 26, the bench also issued directions to “ensure that National Highway No 44 is kept open for free flow and movement of traffic without any hindrance so that the public at large is not put to inconvenience”.

“The cause, which has led to such a situation, be sorted out so that there is no further deterioration in the law and order situation. This direction of ours needs to be given effect to forthwith. However, a word of caution needs to be added here that the matter preferably needs to be resolved amicably. Resort to use of force should be as a last option, and that too, unless the administration has no other way out,” the court said.

The high court also held that, since it is asserted in the writ petition that the said blockade has been carried out by BKU (Chaduni) through its president Gurnam Singh Chaduni, he needs to be impleaded as respondent in the writ petition.

“Let the chief secretary to the government of Haryana submit the steps taken and report in pursuance of the above directions as also the latest status report on the date fixed,” read the high court order.

Earlier, the petitioner informed the high court that the national highway cannot be blocked by agitators and this is illegal, as has been held by various courts, including the Supreme Court. The petitioner further argued that by doing so, the farmers have put the general public in discomfort.

“Lot of people are travelling and making use of the national highways and by blocking the same, it will not only affect the free movement of traffic but also lead to harassment to the public at large and also the economy of the country as the transport vehicles carrying various goods and eatables have to stop, leading to goods stored therein being damaged and destroyed,” the petitioner pointed out. “Apart from this, the patients may also be unable to move, which can lead to loss of life. Citizens, who have a basic right for movement without any hindrance throughout the country, cannot be restricted and hampered at the behest of some people, which act is against the interest of the public,” the petitioner further said.

Additional Advocate General, Haryana, Deepak Balyan accepted the court’s notice on behalf of the state.