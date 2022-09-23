Farmers being hit by weather, insurance companies, govt apathy: Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday demanded compensation for the farmers as “thousands of acres of crops across the state have been submerged due to the rains since the past two days”.

“Every farmer has suffered a loss of thousands of rupees due to the destruction of the standing paddy crop. Due to waterlogging, all the crops standing in the field, including paddy, have been affected. In such a situation, the government should immediately get girdawari done and give compensation to the farmers,” he said.

Hooda said even before this, farmers had been facing the brunt of weather for many consecutive seasons. “But till now the farmers have not been compensated for the damage caused due to heavy rains, hailstorm and waterlogging. Neither the government nor the insurance companies have come forward to help the farmers in their times of trouble,” he said.

He said an example of how companies are cheating farmers in the name of crop insurance schemes was recently seen in Hisar. “When farmers, registered under the Pradhan Mantri Bima Yojana, applied for compensation due to crop losses in kharif season, the company did not respond. Now several months later, their applications were rejected. The farmers have been abandoned and have been forced to fend for themselves. Insurance companies have so far earned a hefty profit of Rs 40,000 crore due to government protection by taking premium from farmers,” he said.

Hooda further alleged despite repeated demands, the government has not yet started the procurement of paddy in the mandis. “Because of this, paddy that had a rate of Rs 2060 per quintal, is being purchased at the rate of Rs 1700 to Rs 1800 per quintal. Same is the case with millet farmers. Neither the MSP of millet is being given by the government nor are farmers being compensated through the Bhavantar Bharpayee Yojana, as announced by the government,” he said.

“Similarly, till now no solution has been found for the strike of the arhtiyas in the mandis. There is a constant demand by the Congress that the government should negotiate with the arhtiyas and find a solution to their demands so that farmers do not face any problem in the mandis. The government, however, is watching everything as a mute spectator,” he added.

Hooda said that like every time, this time also the rain has exposed the claims of the government. “Today everything from the fields of farmers to the modern city of Gurgaon is submerged. Farmers and common man are feeling helpless. The government should make arrangements for drainage at the earliest,” he stated.