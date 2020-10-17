Farmers again show black flags to BJP tractor rally, this time in Fatehabad

Meanwhile, a farmers’ dharna is still continues in front of Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala’s residence in Sirsa. The farmers have been sitting on the dharna since October 6 when a confrontation between police and agitators took place.

The farmers, protesting against the three controversial farms laws, continued to show black flags to the BJP leaders – this time to Sirsa MP Sunita Duggal’s tractor rally in Fatehabad – even as more peasants joined the ongoing agitation Friday.

To generate support for the farm laws, the BJP had organised a tractor rally in Fatehabad district. Duggal took the driving seat of a tractor. However, as farmers came to know about the rally, they started moving to Fatehabad, bypassing the barricades installed by the police at various places to check their movement. Purported video clippings of the protest show the farmers reaching near the rally and showing black flags.

Later, while Duggal was holding a press conference at a local government rest house, the farmers started moving to the venue. Kisan Sanghrash Samiti convener Mandeep Nathwan said the police briefly detained some farmers.

The farmers’ protests are taking place in Haryana despite police lodging several cases against them. “The government can’t suppress the voice of farmers by lodging such FIRs. We have come to know the farmers are being framed in false cases too but such tactics will just prompt more farmers to join the agitation,” said Nathwan.

“Twenty organisations have joined our stir in Sirsa and Fatehabad. Our teams will start moving to different parts of the state from October 19. We will go to the poll bound Baroda constituency too. On October 22, we will submit memorandums to the district administration in all parts of the state demanding cancelation of FIR which have been lodged on the basis of false allegations,” said Nathwan.

