Farmers’ adamant on Delhi march: Khattar says not the year to protest

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar

Despite an appeal from Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to call off their march to Delhi on November 26 to protest the Centre’s new Farm laws, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) said Sunday that protesters from the state will enter the capital from five sides and come prepared for a long haul with extra clothing and food supplies.

“On November 26, we will enter Delhi from five sides, including four from Haryana and one from Uttar Pradesh. From Haryana, we shall enter Delhi from Ambala road, Rohtak road, Gurgaon road and Agra road, and from Bareilly road in UP. The biggest march will be on Ambala road. For this, we are touring Haryana and asking people to join this protest,” BKU’s Haryana president Gurnam Singh Chaduni said.

“Whatever modes are available with the people, be it scooter, motorcycle, car, tractor-trolley, anything that they have, they can bring to participate in this agitation,” he said.

Earlier, Khattar urged farmers to not be “misled” by the Opposition, and “have faith” in the state government. Citing the rising number of Covid infections and revenue loss of about Rs 10,000-12,000 crore this year due to the pandemic, he said “this is not the year of protests”.

Haryana’s roadways and other employee unions, too, have announced a statewide agitation on November 26.

Meanwhile, state officials said they are looking at the possibility of reimposing the lockdown in the wake of a fresh surge in infections.

However, Chaduni called it “another ploy” by the government to “scuttle the agitation”.

“When we do a rally, corona awakens. The government had been using the coronavirus as an opportunity to pass the three draconian legislations and scuttle the farmers’ agitation,” Chaduni said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd