Farmers from 8 villages protest land acquisition for Aerotropolis expansion

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Farmers from eight villages protested the proposed acquisition of 3,553 acres for Aerotropolis expansion outside the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) office on Thursday. Leaders of various farmer unions also joined the protest and extended their full support to the agitating farmers.
Raising slogans, the farmers warned that they would not allow GMADA to acquire even “an inch of land” until their demands and objections were addressed.
During the protest, the GMADA Land Acquisition Collector arrived at the site and announced that a meeting with GMADA Chief Administrator Sakshi Sawhney was scheduled for March 19. He assured the protesting farmers that no further action on the land acquisition process would be taken until the meeting takes place. Following this assurance, the farmers temporarily lifted the protest.
Addressing the gathering, farmer representatives Gurpratap Singh Badi, advocate Gurveer Singh Badi, Kirpal Singh Siaun, Nawab Singh, Makhan Singh Gigemajra, Gurmeet Singh Siaun, Harminder Singh Patto, Jagroop Singh Kurdi, Gurjant Singh (Sarpanch Patto), Nahar Singh (Sarpanch, Kurdi), Kuldeep Singh Kurdi, and Madam Neelam (Sarpanch, Kishanpura) alleged that “GMADA is committing injustice against farmers”.
They claimed, “GMADA has turned into a dealer and is only focused on earning profits.”
The farmers said that residents of Badi, Kishanpura, Chhat, Patto, Matran, Siaun, Bakarpur, and Kurdi villages already submitted 355 objections, but none of them was addressed.
They said their high-value land located near the international airport is being acquired at throwaway prices, which they would not tolerate.
Representatives of farmer unions, including Paramdeep Singh Baidwan, Lakhwinder Singh Karala, Nachhattar Singh Baidwan, Jagjit Singh Karala, Jaswinder Singh Tiwana, Satnam Singh Khaspur, Dilbag Singh Gill, and Guramneet Singh, also addressed the gathering and assured farmers of full
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