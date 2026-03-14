Farmers from 8 villages protest land acquisition for Aerotropolis expansion

Farmers from eight villages protest outside the GMADA office on Thursday against the proposed acquisition of 3,553 acres for the Aerotropolis project. The agitation was temporarily lifted after officials scheduled a meeting with the Chief Administrator for March 19. (File)

Farmers from eight villages protested the proposed acquisition of 3,553 acres for Aerotropolis expansion outside the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) office on Thursday. Leaders of various farmer unions also joined the protest and extended their full support to the agitating farmers.

Raising slogans, the farmers warned that they would not allow GMADA to acquire even “an inch of land” until their demands and objections were addressed.

During the protest, the GMADA Land Acquisition Collector arrived at the site and announced that a meeting with GMADA Chief Administrator Sakshi Sawhney was scheduled for March 19. He assured the protesting farmers that no further action on the land acquisition process would be taken until the meeting takes place. Following this assurance, the farmers temporarily lifted the protest.