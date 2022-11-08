scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022

Over 20,000 farmers visit 4-day agro fair at Parade Ground

The key message from the valedictory session of the fair was that farming was a tradition, and passion for people in Punjab and Haryana. The power of research also needs to be given its due importance.

Punjab Minister Fauja Singh Sarari at the agro fair in Chandigarh on Sunday (Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

More than 20,000 farmers visited the four-day-long 15th edition of CII Agro Tech India at Parade Ground, Sector 17. As many as 7,500 business queries valued at Rs 117 crore were received at the fair which concluded Monday.

The key message from the valedictory session of the fair was that farming was a tradition, and passion for people in Punjab and Haryana. The power of research also needs to be given its due importance.

In his welcome address, Amit Thapar, chairman, CII Punjab State and president, Ganga Acrowools Ltd, said, “The Government of India has taken a number of initiatives to give a major boost to agriculture through policy reforms as well as innovation and technological application at the grassroots level. CII is fulfilling the technology gap using science for creating a disruptive renaissance in farming. A major aim of Agro Tech India is to create awareness about Central schemes.”

Recounting the highlights of the fair, Dr P J Singh, vice-chairman, CII Punjab State, and CMD Tynor Orthotics Ltd, said, “Spread over 16,000 square metres, we had seven concurrent fairs going on at the event. The start-pavilion was a new addition. There were 258 exhibitors.

Four international conferences, primarily on sustainable agriculture, were held. The key takeaways were many from each of the events. Farmers’ delegation participated in large numbers. Over 20,000 farmers visited the fair over the four days. There were seven such sessions that 48 experts addressed.”

First published on: 08-11-2022 at 07:59:58 am
'Most sustainable city by 2030': Chandigarh launches vision document

