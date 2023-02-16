scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
Farmer unions, Nihangs join Quami protest at Chandigarh-Mohali border

Various farmer unions on Wednesday reached the protest site of Quami Insaaf Morcha to extend solidarity to the ongoing agitation. With an increase in the number of people, more langars (community kitchen) and tents have also increased at the protest site, spread up to Phase VII.

The protesters also have come up with silent generator sets at the site for power supply. At least 10 toilets have also come up, and they said that in the coming days, there will be modified trolleys with a facility to install air conditioners.

Meanwhile, some youngsters started checking visitors at the morcha. The youngsters, who call themselves the ‘security’ said that it was their duty to keep a check so that anti-social elements do not enter the tents.

More tents have come up in the Phase VII area and Nihangs have also joined the protest. The road at YPS Chowk, which was open from one side, has now been sealed with tents.

BJP (Dakaunda) members from Mansa also joined the protest. The members arrived in large numbers in the afternoon and extended support to the organisers. Gurcharan Singh, one of the organisers of the morcha, said that the administration cannot threaten the protesters and the presence of police will not dampen their spirit. The 31-member delegation again went to Phase 3A where they sat at the site and returned to the base.

Meanwhile, Gurmeet Singh, who is lodged in Burail jail in connection with former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh’s assasination case got a 28-day parole on Wednesday.

The Quami Insaaf Morcha which is holding the protest for release of Sikh prisoners who have completed their jail terms, welcomed Gurmeet Singh at Gurudwara Amb Sahib. In a statement, the Quami Insaaf Morcha said that Gurmeet got the parole for the first time in 2013.

First published on: 16-02-2023 at 01:57 IST
