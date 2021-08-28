Farmer unions mobilise support for September five Muzaffarnagar mahapanchayat

The farmer outfits of Chandigarh have intensified efforts to mobilise support for the upcoming farmer mahapanchayat to be held in Muzaffarnagar of Uttar Pradesh on September 5 against three contentious farm laws that were passed by the Parliament in September last year. The mahapanchayat is being held ahead of the UP Assembly polls and is being viewed as an attempt to put pressure on the BJP government in the Centre over the issue of the farm laws.

BKU leader, Rakesh Tikait, who was in Chandigarh on Friday to invite the people for the mahapanchayat, said: “A big panchayat will be held in Mazaffarnagar. The people who live in towns will go to the panchayat in buses. Farmer outfits, who work in 73 countries, have also expressed solidarity with the farmers of India. These outfits say that they (farmers in their countries) have already been ruined after being trapped in the web of companies (corporates). American farmer bodies have said that the farmers of India have to save the farmers of the world.”

Later, Tikait also addressed a gathering of farmers in Chandigarh to invite them to the Muzaffarnagar event. On Thursday, Tikait was in Yamunanagar district to address a panchayat of farmers at Bilaspur town, under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM). As Muzaffarnagar falls near Yamunanagar, he had urged the people to join the mahapanchayat in large numbers.

In Chandigarh, Tikait said: “This struggle of farmers is a battle of ideology. The government has to withdraw the three farm laws and a law has to be introduced to ensure MSP of crops. Even in Punjab and Haryana, (the entire produce of farmers) is not purchased at the rate of MSP. The farmers, who have been camping at the borders of Delhi for the past nine months, are not going to leave the spot (till their demands are met).” The farmer leader alleged that the BJP government wants to “ruin farming and hand it over to the big companies”.

For the past nine months, thousands of agitators have been camping at the borders of Delhi to demand the withdrawal of three contentious farm laws. During the Muzaffarnagar mahapanchayat, the agitators may try to corner the BJP, politically, ahead of the crucial UP assembly polls.

Tikait also took on the BJP-JJP government of Haryana over the issue of a Bill passed over land acquisition. “They have brought in a new law to facilitate their friends. We will oppose it. We will not give our land (for acquisition).”

Taking a jibe at the slogan of BJP over “double income for farmers in 2022”, Tikait said, “The PM had said that the income of farmers will double in 2022. We are ready to sell our crops at double the rate from January 1, 2022, and the government should make arrangements for the same. Our income will double, it’s just a matter of three months.”