Farmer unions invited to Rajnath’s home on Nov 13 to discuss farm laws

A DAY after a three-member BJP delegation met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the Centre has extended an invitation to farmer unions for a meeting with three Union Ministers at his residence on November 13 to talk about the Centre’s three farm laws and the Electricity Act, 2020.

Surjit Kumar Jayani, chairman of the eight-member BJP panel to coordinate with farmers, said, “The meeting will be held at Rajnathji’s house on November 13 afternoon where Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Railways Minister Piysh Goyal will also be present. I, along with our other panel members, Bikramjeet Singh Cheema and H S Grewal had met Tomarji and Rajnathji on Sunday and had even made farmer union leader Balbir Singh Rajewal speak to Rajnathji. We are hopeful that farmers will be given a solution in this meeting.”

Farmers have not yet got any written invitation to this meeting. Jayani said, “Written invitation will be received by union leaders by Tuesday morning. Defence minister had spoken to Rajewal and had told him that he himself is a farmer first and a politician later. Hence he understands the concern of farmers. Hence, all talks will be held thinking of the interests of farmers.”

Meanwhile, Rajewal said that once the invitation is received, all union leaders will decide who all will be going and what will be the main agenda of the discussion.

In the evening, Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh issued an appeal to farmers to allow passenger trains to run on tracks, to which Satnam Singh Pannu, president of the Kisan Sangrash Mazdoor Committee, said, “They want to let our struggle end but we will not let it happen. We have shifted to a railway park, they can run goods trains but we will not allow passenger trains to run unless and until they meet our demands.”

He added, “Through the media I have come to know that the Centre has invited us for a meeting, but we will respond after getting a formal invite.”

The defence minister has invited farmers over lunch and has kept ample time for this meeting so that all union ministers can listen to each and every grievance of farmers to provide them a possible solution, said Jayani.

Farmers had gone to Delhi on October 14 to meet the Secretary Agriculture but boycotted the meeting as they got angry because no minister was present to talk to them. Jayani said farmer unions were likely to give their lists of who all will go by Tuesday.

Jagmohan Singh Patiala, general secretary of BKU (Dakaunda) and working committee member of the All India Kisan Sangrash Coordination Committee, said, “We will discuss the meeting invitation with union leaders of 30 farmer organisations on Tuesday and then respond.”

