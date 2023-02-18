Farmer union leader dies after being mowed down while trying to stop illegal sand mining

A 60-year-old farmer leader was mowed down by a tractor-trailer while he was trying to stop some people from carrying out illegal sand mining in the shamlat land (village common land) in Badana village in Dera Bassi area late on Thursday night. Police registered a murder case against three people and arrested one of the accused and recovered two tractors and two trailers.

According to the police, the victim was identified as Gurcharan Singh, a resident of Badana village. He was a member of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ugrahan).

The incident happened around 11pm on Thursday. Gurcharan Singh’s son Bhupinder Singh stated in his complaint that they were present at home when his father heard some noises of machines. Bhupinder said that his father along with another villager had gone to the location, where the digging was happening.

“My father asked the tractor driver to stop digging the earth and asked him to call the village panchayat members to the spot. One of the drivers told my father that they were digging the earth for one Harvinder Singh Guggu. My father asked them to call Guggu to the spot as well. The occupants of the tractor made a phone call and seven to eight men reached come there. Then four more men arrived,” Bhupinder Singh alleged in his complaint.

Bhupinder added that while the argument was going on, one of the drivers, Jaswinder Singh, told his accomplice to run over my father.

“He asked his accomplice not to worry and run over my father with the tractor. I took my father to the hospital with the help of a friend but the doctors declared him brought dead,” Bhupinder Singh stated in the complaint.

Dera Bassi Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Darpan Ahluwalia said that the victim’s son called the police helpline number following which a police party was immediately sent to the spot. She added that three people were named in the FIR and one of them, Jaswinder Singh alias Kala, was arrested while the hunt is on for the other two.

Advertisement

An FIR under Sections 302 (murder), 379 (theft), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 2(1) and 4(1) of the Mines and Minerals Act was registered at Handesra police station against Jaswinder Singh alias Kala, Jaswinder Singh alias Shinda and Harvinder Singh Gaggu.

The area where the incident had happened is notorious for illegal sand mining. The victim Gurcharan Singh was a known farmer leader. His father Sardara Singh too was a farmer leader and was the former block president of BKU (Lakhowal), Dera Bassi.