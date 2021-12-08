Farmer stir likely to end, SKM ‘accepts’ Centre’s proposal over demands

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has decided to accept the proposals of the Centre with regard to a range of issues, including assurance on minimum support price (MSP), farmer leaders said.

They, however, said that the SKM will decide on formally calling off the agitation after getting a written assurance from the Union government. SKM leaders will meet at 12 noon on Thursday to decide on their future course of action.

The Centre had sent a proposal to the SKM on Tuesday but the farmer leaders had raised some objections to it. The Centre then forwarded a revised draft to the SKM on Wednesday morning. A five-member committee of the SKM, which was formed to hold negotiations with the government, met in New Delhi to discuss the proposal.

All India Kisan Sabha president Ashok Dhawale said: “We discussed it and found that the Union government has moved further on some of the objections raised by us. Later, we put up the proposal before the SKM leaders who approved it with full consensus. But we want to warn that this is just a draft. Our agitation will continue, till we get a formal letter from the Centre.”

Another SKM member, Shiv Kumar Kakkaji, also said their agitation will continue till they get an official communication from the government. Senior BKU leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni confirmed they are satisfied with the draft sent by the government. Farmer leader Yudhvir Singh said they have received an unsigned draft till now and will wait for a signed one.

In a statement, the SKM said: “The SKM confirms to have received a revised draft proposal from the central government and that a consensus has been arrived at within SKM, accepting the proposal. Now, a formal communication signed on the government’s letterhead is awaited. SKM will meet again at Singhu Border on Thursday at 12 noon to take a formal decision thereafter to lift the morchas.”