Farmer protests: Traffic disruptions likely on Ambala-Delhi highway, police issue route diversion plans

In view of the farmers’ protest in Karnal called for Tuesday, Haryana police have issued a traffic advisory for motorists, especially travelling on the NH-44 (Ambala-New Delhi stretch). The police have announced route diversions and said adequate security arrangements were made to avert any law and order disruption. The protesting farmers have called for a gherao of mini-secretariat in Karnal Tuesday.

“The main NH 44 (Ambala-Delhi) may see some traffic disruptions in Karnal district. Therefore, the general public using NH 44 are advised to avoid journey through Karnal town or otherwise use alternate routes to go to their destination on September 7. All citizens are being informed about these arrangements in advance so that they can plan and modify their journey accordingly, to avoid any inconvenience. With the elaborate arrangements in place as per directions of the state government, Haryana police also appeal to the farmers to maintain law and order and raise their issues peacefully without disrupting the general public. Stern action as per law would be taken against the persons trying to disturb the law and order”, ADGP (law and order) Navdeep Virk said.

“The primary objective of these arrangements is to maintain public peace and order, prevent any kind of violence, facilitate the functioning of traffic and public transport systems and to safeguard public property across the state in general, and Karnal in particular,” Virk said.

“IGP Karnal Range and all district superintendents of police (Karnal Range) had been directed to take necessary preventive and precautionary measures to maintain law and order and peace in the Karnal and adjoining districts. All measures would be taken to contain any kind of untoward incidents and the safety of citizens. DGP PK Agrawal himself reviewed the preparedness of the police for the proposed farmers protest in a meeting held with Karnal Range IGP and SPs on September 4. Police are fully alert over the gherao call and all security measures have been beefed up to prevent any untoward incident. In addition to making all arrangements, close coordination is also being maintained with civil administration for handling the law and order situation”, Virk added.

Route diversion: Delhi to Chandigarh

The vehicles coming from the Delhi side will be allowed to reach Chandigarh via Pepsi Bridge (Panipat) via Munak to Assandh and Munak to Gagsina, via Ghoghadipur to Hansi Chowk of Karnal, via Bypass Western Yamuna Canal to Karna Lake via GT Road 44. Apart from this, light vehicles will be diverted towards Chandigarh via Madhuban, Daha, Bajida, Ghogharipur, Hansi Chowk, Bypass Yamuna Canal, Karna Lake, GT Road 44.

Route diversion: Chandigarh to Delhi

Vehicles coming from the Chandigarh side will be diverted from Pipli Chowk (Kurukshetra) via Ladwa, Indri, Bayana, Neval, Kunjpura via Nangla Megha, Meerut via Amritpur Khurd, Kairavali and Gharaunda via GT Road 44. Apart from this, light vehicles will be allowed from Ramba Cut Tarwadi via Ramba Chowk Indri Road via Sangoha, Ghid, Baragaon, Neval, Kunjpura via Nangla Megha, Meerut Road via Amritpur Khurd, Kairavali and Gharaunda via GT Road-44.