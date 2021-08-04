Farmer protest only big issue in Haryana: BJP leader Capt Abhimanyu

Senior BJP leader and former Haryana Finance Minister Capt Abhimanyu Tuesday admitted that the farmer agitation is a big issue and some solution has to be found. He said that apart from this “there is no big issue in Haryana”.

A member of core committee of BJP for Haryana, Capt Abhimanyu was party in-charge for Punjab for 2019 Lok Sabha polls. BJP-JJP government in Haryana is facing an intense farmer agitation for the past eight months with the agitators taking on the ruling coalition to express their protest against three contentious farm laws introduced by the central government in 2020.

Haryana BJP leaders in the recent past have claimed that only a handful of people are now supporting the ongoing agitation.

Talking about the issue of three farm laws, Abhimanyu said, “A sense has certainly developed. A fear of the unknown is in the mind that what will happen. Like a fear regarding MSP (minimum support price of crops) has been inflicted (in the mind of farmers). The forces who have inflicted this fear have succeeded (till now). However, the result of the efforts made to bring it out is yet to come. There is a long process to bring this fear out.”

“The movement of an agitation developed even before the process of decoding could have taken place. The common farmers are understanding the subjects slowly. There is no doubt that the political parties are active in it. Because of their political motives, these political parties won’t let anyone understand the issue,” said the former minister in an informal interaction with a group of journalists. “Confusion has been created about these laws. It’s reality that these confusions have developed. It’s the duty of all of us to remove these confusions,” he said.

When asked about the reasons for not being able to remove the alleged confusions, Abhimanyu blamed the alleged entry of politics in the agitation for the same. “…I want that the talks should take place and the confidence of trust is restored by holding talks. The laws are an evolving process,” he added

However, Abhimanyu appeared confident about the stability of the BJP-JJP government in Haryana. He said: “Manohar ji is credited to provide stability to the coalition government which is the first challenge for any coalition government. The coalition government has thrived and will continue to thrive. There is definitely a scope of repeat for the (BJP) government again here. The opposition has not been able to get its existence felt because of its internal weaknesses and in the absence of a direction.”