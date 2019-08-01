Farmer policy: Punjab govt to seek political consensus

The Punjab government is planning to work towards reaching a political consensus on the Punjab State Farmers Policy advocating rationalisation of free farm power to farmers in the state, before implementing the policy. It plans to take up the policy in the next Vidhan Sabha session.

Advertising

The Cabinet on Tuesday had stopped short of giving its nod to the policy considering its political ramifications. Sources in the government said it would first sensitise its MLAs, MPs and other party leaders about the pressing issue of conserving underground water. The free farm power was criticised for wastage of underground water as reports of tubewells running full throttle even during heavy rains were common.

Moreover, sources said that Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh was planning to take the issue to the Centre as well, seeking its help as conservation of water was not just a state issue but a national one, and all political parties should come together to conserve the precious resource.

Sources said that MLAs, ministers, MPs and others would be divided into groups to sensitise their colleagues so that there is a consensus on the issue.

The Opposition would also be taken into confidence.

Advertising

The Punjab State Farmers Commission has linked the draft policy with PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme that provides income support of Rs 6,000 annually to small and marginal farmers.

“The PM-KISAN scheme has simplified our problem. They have made it clear that the income support would be given to all farmers except all institutional landholders, all income tax payees, holders of constitutional posts, ministers, MPs and MLAs, serving and retired government officials, pensioners and professionals. The same formula can be used for the subsidy also,” said a functionary.

He added that they already have the data supplied to the Union government for the income support was extended to eligible farmers before Lok Sabha elections.

There are 14 lakh agriculture tubewell connections in the state.

A number of them are with rich farmers. Subsidy to these farmers is often criticised.