Farmer leader’s hunger strike enters day 4, govt officials fail to pacify him

With several Punjab officials urging him to end his hunger strike, Bharti Kisan Union (Sidhpur) president Jagjit Singh Dallewal Tuesday said the Punjab government should accept farmers’ demands if it wants him to end his fast, even as doctors advised him against continuing with it as his blood sugar level dropped.

Dallewal began his fast unto death on Saturday at Tehna T-point on NH-54 in Faridkot district iover several demands of farmers including higher compensation for their land acquired for national highway projects, withdrawal of cases registered against them during the agitation against the now-repealed farm laws and removal of red entry from revenue records for burning paddy stubble.

But more than that, the farmers are angry at Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who last week hit out at the farmer unions for frequently staging protests by blocking roads to get their demands fulfilled. “It has become a trend. First, they hold a dharna to seek a meeting with the government. Then they stage another dharna when the talks are held. Yet another is staged to demand issuing of notification. It looks like it has become a Riwaaz,” Mann had said on November 18.

Dallewal, who heads the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Apoltical), an umbrella body of 15 farmer unions, had launched his fast unto death a day after CM’s statement. At the dharna venue, nearly 300 farmers are sitting on the NH-54 with another around 50 in the trolleys parked there.

“If they (government) want me to end my fast, they should accept the demands of the farmers,” Dallewal told reporters at the protest site.

A medical team has been stationed there to monitor his health even as doctors attending to Dallewal said his blood sugar level is low.

On Monday, Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, who is also the MLA from Kotkapura in Faridkot, met Dallewal and urged him to end his fast. The same day, additional deputy commissioner ( general), Faridkot, Rajpal Singh Pandhi too had met him and other union members. On Tuesday, Faridkot SSP Rajpal Singh Sandhu, Amritsar Police Commissioner Jaskaran Singh, and some other officials met Dallewal .

“Police officials came to meet Dallewal ji but SKM (Apolitical) is yet to take a call on their proposal,” said Bohar Singh who heads BKU (Sidhpur)’s Faridkot unit.

Farmers told the officials that Punjab CM should withdraw his statement about agree to their long pending demands.

Dallewal, whose fast unto death entered fourth day, said, “AAP itself was born out of of dharnas. How can the party call dharnas of farmers a riwaaz. CM has tried to create a conflict between farmers and non-farmers”.

Meanwhile, the farmers’ protest on six highways entered its seventh day. The BKU (Sidhpur) is spearheading the protests in Amritsar, Mansa, Patiala, Faridkot and Bathinda in Punjab.

Dallewal had earlier accused the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of acting like the BJP did during the farmers’ stir against the farm laws. He had alleged that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann deceived farmers by not fulfilling their demands that he had accepted earlier.

Farmers were compelled to stage sit-ins on roads after their protests outside the offices of deputy commissioners did not yield any positive response from the state government, he had said.

