Farmer leaders holding these protests to keep movement alive: Anil Vij

On a day farmers marched to the Raj Bhawans to submit memorandum against the three central agri laws, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij claimed that it was just a ruse to keep the ongoing farm protest alive.

“They (farmers) are sitting at the borders for 8 months now. They’re disappointed. So, to keep their agitation alive, their leaders make a new programme everyday. Today, they’ve spoken about submitting a memorandum at Raj Bhawan. This keeps happening,” Vij said.

On the support extended to the agitation by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Vij said, “Congress is always with those who disturb the unity and integrity of the nation”.

Talking to the media persons on the controversy involving Delhi government allegedly seeking more medicinal Oxygen than was required, Vij demanded that a murder case be registered against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his associates.

“Arvind Kejriwal and his associates should be booked on murder charges with regard to Covid cases where patients died due to lack of oxygen. Besides this, a high-level committee should be constituted and an inquiry should also be conducted to find out as to what the government under the leadership of Kejriwal did to deal the oxygen situation during second wave,” Vij said.

Raising doubts on the functioning of the Delhi government, Vij, in a series of tweets said, “The Kejriwal government in Delhi presented false figures with regard to the availability of oxygen in the state and thus procured surplus oxygen during the Corona period, which has affected other states for which Kejriwal and his associates should be booked on charges of murder of patients who died due to lack of oxygen.”

“A high-level committee should be constituted to investigate what the Delhi government did with the surplus oxygen and also it should be inquired whether the surplus oxygen was sold at exorbitant prices to earn profit,” he said.