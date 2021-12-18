Farmer leader who launched party bats for opium cultivation in Punjab

Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni, who launched his political party Sanyukt Sangharsh Party (SSP) Saturday, said alongside flowers, opium farming should also be considered in Punjab by issuing licenses on the lines of Rajasthan.

Chaduni told The Indian Express: “Opium farming should be considered in Punjab as it is very profitable for farmers. Opium is very costly and is used for medicines. It would be very beneficial for farmers at a time when farming is turning into a business of losses. However, I am not saying only opium farming will give employment to the youths, but it is already taking place in several parts of the country. In the absence of employment, the youths of Punjab are very upset and that’s why they are moving to other countries.”

For the cultivation of opium, a license from the Central Bureau of Narcotics is mandatory. According to the bureau, lawful cultivation is carried out only in selected tracks in the country which are annually notified by the central government in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. In Rajasthan, opium farming is allowed only in Chittorgarh and Pratapgarh districts.

Chaduni said: “The issue of farming is our main agenda. However, our party is for everyone. It may be majdoors, farmers, rehriwalas, employees or traders. We have launched the party today itself. We are preparing a manifesto and a roadmap. As of now, we have plans to contest all the 117 seats in Punjab. We have entered politics to change the polluted environment of politics. Politics has turned into a business, and this needs to be changed.”

On a section of farmers’ visit to West Bengal, he said: “We had gone to West Bengal not to support TMC but to oppose BJP. If black farm laws are introduced again, we are ready to struggle again.”