Farmer lawyers term FIRs for June 26 protest ‘baseless’, demand their quashing

THE LAWYERS’ Defence Committee for Farmers on Tuesday termed as ‘baseless’ the five FIRs that have been registered against farmer leaders, and their supporters for various charges for holding a protest on June 26.

The committee claimed that some of the farmer leaders and supporters, who have been booked by the police, were not even present in Chandigarh at the time of protest and demanded that Chandigarh Police cancel all FIRs as well as investigate all relevant evidence.

Hundreds of protesters had entered Chandigarh after breaking police barricades and allegedly violating laid Covid-19 norms of the UT administration to submit a memorandum at the Punjab Governor’s residence on June 26 (Saturday).

Farmer leader, Gurnam Singh Chaduni, on Tuesday, criticised the Chandigarh Police for naming various people —including a Punjabi singer, Jass Bajwa — in one of the FIRs. Chaduni said that Bajwa was present along with him in Panchkula on the day of protestand never entered Chandigarh.

The lawyers’ committee has obtained copies of all five registered FIRs against the farmer leaders and their supporters for entering Chandigarh after breaking police barricades. The five FIRs were registered at PS 3, PS 17, and PS 36. The name of Delhi’s Red Fort violence accused Lakha Sidhana, who is a gangster-turned-social activist, also figures in one of the FIRs registered at PS 17.

A police officer said, “The FIRs were registered on the basis of available evidence. We are scrutinising all available evidence very sincerely.”