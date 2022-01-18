Farmer groups seal alliance, Samyukt Sangharsh Gurnam Singh Chaduni group on 10 seats

The Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) and the Samyukt Sangharsh Party (SSP) on Monday finally agreed to form an alliance in Punjab, days after differences emerged between their leaders ahead of the Assembly elections due on February 20.

Leaders of both groups told The Indian Express that SSM, led by Balbir Singh Rajewal, has agreed to offer 10 seats to the SSP led by Gurnam Singh Chaduni in a joint contest for the elections to the 117-member Punjab Assembly. Not having an alliance, they said, would have sent a “wrong message to our supporters”.

“Both factions have agreed to contest the upcoming polls jointly. As per the agreement, the SSP will contest ten seats while candidates for remaining seats will be fielded by the SSM,” said senior SSM leader and former professor at Chandigarh’s Panjab University, Manjeet Singh.

SSP’s Punjab president Rashpal Singh Jouramajra said the party will likely release the list of its 10 candidates on Tuesday. “People are happy with the unity of farmer groups. We have now planned to issue a joint poll manifesto for the Punjab polls,” Jouramajra said, adding the focus will be the state agriculture sector.