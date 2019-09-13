Farmer commits suicide in Punjab, fifth in family to take extreme step

Unable to pay an old loan of Rs 8 lakh, a farmer in Bhotna village allegedly committed suicide, the fifth member in his family to take the step.

Advertising

Lavpreet Singh (22) on Monday by consuming some poisonous substance as he was under stress over the loan, they said.

Villagers said that earlier his great-grandfather Joginder Singh, grandfather Nahar Singh, his father Kulwant Singh, and uncle Jagtar Singh too had committed suicide over the loan of Rs 8 lakh.

His mother Harpal Kaur demanded a government job for Lavpreet’s sister Manpreet Kaur and a loan waiver by authorities.

Advertising

The family had about 14 acres of land, out of which only one acre remains as the rest was sold to repay loans, a villager said.

Deputy Commissioner T P S Phoolka said the state government has included all eligible farmers in its debt waiver scheme.