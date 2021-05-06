Farm unions to protest against Covid curbs across Punjab on May 8

Amid the raging second wave of the pandemic, farmer outfits have announced that they will stage protests across Punjab on May 8 against Covid curbs imposed by the Punjab government.

This decision was taken by 32 farmer unions of Punjab, which are part of the Sanyukta Kisan Morcha — the umbrella group of farmer outfits protesting against Centre’s farm laws.

Punjab farmer outfits said that as part of their protest on Saturday they have asked shopkeepers to open shops irrespective of the orders by their local administration.

A meeting of farmer organisations was held at Delhi’s Singhu border under the chairmanship of farmer union leader Baldev Singh Nihalgarh.

Union leaders accused government of creating panic in the name of second wave. Farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said, “We will be taking up this matter in SKM’s meeting on Friday as well so that protest against lockdown curbs can be a nationwide call. The central government has failed to fight against the corona pandemic. The government has failed to provide proper healthcare and basic facilities to the citizens and now it is once again snatching jobs of people by imposing lockdowns. These lockdowns are no solutions to curb the cases.”

“The harvesting season is almost over now and on May 10 and May 12, once again jathas of farmers from Punjab and Haryana will be moving towards borders. We have apprehensions that they may cause trouble for us as we will travel in groups. So, we will be organising protests on May 8. We will ask shopkeepers to open shops and come on roads to oppose these curbs in name of pandemic,” said Nihalgarh.

On May 8, a large number of farmers, labourers, shopkeepers will come out on the streets and protest against the lockdown, added Buta Singh Burjgill, president, BKU (Dakaunda).

Farmers have also planned that they will be leaving from Khanauri and Shambhu borders on May 10 and May 12 in batches, told Nihalgarh.

Meanwhile, SKM leaders said that they are always ready to talk to the government and they are completely optimistic about it.