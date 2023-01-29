Farm union stages rail blockade across Punjab, 9 trains fully cancelled

Nine inter-city trains were fully cancelled as Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) Sunday observed rail roko (train blockade) for three hours at 15 locations in 13 districts of Punjab over the pending demands of farmers. Despite the drizzle in many parts of Punjab, the protestors remained on rail tracks.

The train blockade from 1 pm to 4 pm was lifted in Taran Taran, Ferozepur, Amritsar, Moga, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Fazilka, Faridkot, Malaut, Mansa, Samrala, and Faridkot. However, the blockade at Gurdaspur, announced to be an indefinite one, was not lifted.

The cancelled trains were: Ferozepur-Fazilka, Fazilka-Bathinda, Jalandhar-Hoshiarpur, Hoshiarpur- Jalandhar, Bhagtanwala-Khemkaran, Khemkaran-Bhagtanwala, Amritsar-Qadiar, Qadain-Amritsar and Ferozepur-Jalandhar. Commuters faced difficulties as many trains were delayed or short-terminated due to the protest.

Sarwan Singh Pandher, general secretary of the KMSC, said, “On January 29, 2021, when our dharnas were at Delhi borders, a group of BJP supporters attacked our tents and a clash broke out between farmers and them. Our farmers were booked in that incident but not the ones who had attacked us. The tents where women were living were also torn. Two years have passed and despite having video proof of the incident, no action has been taken against them. Many FIRs lodged against farmers during farm agitation have not been quashed to date. This ‘rail roko’ was to lodge our protest against that injustice and many other demands.”

He added, “The dharna from Gurdaspur rail track will not be lifted till the demands of farmers on adequate compensation of their land for Bharatmala project are not met. There are around 4,000 such affected farmers whose land is coming under the project but the compensation is not up to the mark. In addition to this, even sugarcane farmers in this area want pending compensation for their crops.”

On February 1, the KMSC will join the protest dharna at YPS chowk on the border of Mohali and Chandigarh by Qaumi Insaaf Morcha demanding the release of Sikh prisoners who have completed jail terms.