Farm laws: Haryana Cong opposes resolution moved by Khattar to thank Centre, demands a vote

The Haryana Congress, led by Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, strongly protested against the resolution moved by Leader of the House Manohar Lal Khattar to thank the Union government on the three contentious central farm laws, Friday. The Opposition demanded a voting before discussion on the resolution, leading to multiple disruptions in House proceedings on the second day of the Vidhan Sabha’s resumed monsoon session. Eventually, the Congress MLAs were named by the Speaker and forced out of the House.

Congress legislators subsequently protested against the farm laws outside the Vidhan Sabha complex. Earlier in the day, all Congress legislators reached the House walking and holding placards, demanding that the government must give a guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP) to the farmers, for which another legislation should be brought in.

The proceedings got disrupted multiple times as Congress legislators demanded a “voting” on the farm laws. However, rejecting the Opposition’s demand, Speaker Gian Chand Gupta told the Opposition that a short notice was received from Bhupinder Hooda to hold a discussion on the farm legislations that would be allowed after finishing other business. Adamant on its demand, the Opposition walked out and protested outside the complex.

INLD’s Abhay Chautala too slammed the ruling government and dared Chief Minister Khattar to accompany him to any mandi in the state in a private vehicle. “If you will go to a mandi as a chief minister, your officers will bring 7-8 farmers in front of you who will praise the system. But, if you want to see the actual picture you should accompany me in a private vehicle. Let’s go to a mandi and you will be able to see the ground reality yourself,” he said.

“These three farm legislations are going to ruin the farmers. It will also impact the PDS ration scheme. We wanted a voting in the House so that the entire state could see that who all were in favour of these three farm legislations and who were against it. But the Speaker rejected our demand. When we kept raising our demand, the Speaker named us and we were forced to leave the House,” Hooda said while talking to mediapersons outside the Vidhan Sabha.

“We will continue our protest against these three farm laws until the government comes out with a fourth legislation guaranteeing MSP to farmers for his crop. Wherever, whenever we get a chance, we shall continue to raise farmers’ voice and we shall go to any extent so that these black laws are not implemented in Haryana,” Hooda added.

Earlier inside the House, Hooda also quoted government figures and said that the state government was itself backing away from MSP. “Various agencies are indicating it. That is the reason the farmer is forced to come out on the road and protest against these farm legislations. A voting needs to be held to find out how many of this 90-member House are in favour or against these farm legislations so that people of Haryana can also see who all are their actual well wishers.”

Talking to mediapersons, Hooda said, “Because of these three farm legislations, the MSP and mandi system will vanish gradually. Not only the farmers, but the poor who are dependent on PDS ration will also be severely affected with this. The manner in which government agencies are withdrawing from purchasing farmers’ crop, clearly shows that the PDS ration will also be impacted with this. It is all due to this government’s anti-farmer policies that traders are purchasing onions for Rs 3-4 per kg from farmers and selling it to the consumer at Rs 100 per kg. Similar is the case of tomato that is also being purchased for the same price but sold to consumer for Rs 80-100 per kg.”

“BJP-JJP government wanted to run away from the discussion on these legislations. That is why they disallowed Opposition’s demand and did not bother to increase this session’s duration and restricted it to two days only,” Hooda added.

Opposition’s behaviour extremely irresponsible: Khattar

After the House’s proceedings concluded, Khattar spoke with mediapersons and lashed out at Congress, calling their behaviour inside the House extremely “irresponsible” and “against the principles of democracy”.

“Discussion was held on the farm legislations. Our friends from Congress had been misleading farmer organisations to protest against the legislations. They have a political agenda, that came to the fore today. They said they wanted to have a discussion on it. They first brought a private Bill. We took legal opinion and found that such a private Bill could not be brought in the House. Then, Congress said they wanted to move a resolution. But, a resolution needs to be given 15 days in advance. However, they have moved it three days ago,” said the CM.

He further said, “The language used in the resolution was not correct. They just wanted to condemn. Then they said they would bring a short-notice. We agreed and told them that we would hold discussion. When, we started to hold discussion on it, they got adamant on first getting the voting done. But how could voting be done without a discussion in the House on the subject? Speaker told them that whosoever from their side would like to speak on the issue, they would be given adequate time and they would be allowed to speak till whatever time they want. But, for two hours they just kept disrupting the proceedings of the House and did not agree to hold any discussion. It is probably for the first time, when the ruling party is wanting to hold a discussion on an issue in the House and Opposition avoided it. They did not have any issue to raise. It is a democratic setup. They could raise their voice, but a discussion should be held since their opinion on a subject differs from ours. But how could it be done without a discussion? It was an irresponsible behaviour of the Opposition. They just wanted to show people that they were protesting. Congress thinks that it will be able to mislead farmers. But, farmers know the truth and shall not be misled,” Khattar told mediapersons.

