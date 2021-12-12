After stir in Delhi, farm labourers launch rail roko at nine locations in Punjab

Even as farmers and farm labourers are on their way back from Delhi after a successful year-long agitation against the Centre’s controversial farm laws, the Sanjha Morcha, a collective of farm labourers, has started a rail roko at nine different locations in Punjab seeking waiver of loans taken from microfinance companies and restoration of snapped power connections over non-payment of bills.

Participating in the stir, which has paralysed the state’s rail network, the labourers have also sought allocation of five-marla plots to needy mazdoor families in villages, waiver of outstanding power bills and a check on dummy auctions of panchayati land meant for agriculture purposes.



The rail roko is from 12 noon to 4 pm over pending demands of khet mazdoors, said Zora Singh Nasrali, president of the Punjab Khet Mazdoor Union (PKMU). BKU Ugrahan – the largest union of farmers in Punjab – has also supported the agitation. “Many of the labourers and farmers returned last night itself and now they are on the tracks. I, too, arrived last evening,” said Shingara Singh Maan, senior vice-president of BKU Ugrahan.

The agitation is being held in places including Amritsar, Mansa, two locations in Bathinda and Faridkot, completely disrupting the rail network in Malwa Punjab, while the stir in Amritsar Urban has hampered services on the Delhi route.

“Sanjha Morcha had a meeting with Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on November 23. He had not given much assurance over our demands, still we waited for a few days and now we are doing a rail roko,” said Lachman Singh Sewewala, general secretary of PKMU, who arrived from the Tikri border last evening.

“One-third of the land is reserved for Dalits but dummy candidates are fielded by landlords, thus depriving Dalit families of their rights to cultivate this land,” said Tarsem Peter, a union leader. “We had highlighted the case of a dummy auction in Gurdaspur, but the chief minister hasn’t cancelled the auction,” he added.