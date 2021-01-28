Delhi violence: Farm experts concur, say damage to agitation difficult to recover from

High Security at the Red Fort in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Various farm experts in Punjab who have been vocal in support of the farmers’ agitation now believe the events that unfolded on Republic Day in Delhi have dealt a blow that would be hard to recover from soon. They blamed a section of unruly youth for doing that government could not achieve despite deploying I-T department, ED, and NIA to allegedly discredit the movement.

“This protest remained sacred from the beginning and farmers did not cross the line of peace and democracy for two months despite Haryana Police’s action against them on November 26-27.They braved water cannons in this cold weather and crossed deep trenches on the highways and reached Delhi border without indulging any violence,” said Prof Kesar Singh Bhangu, a farm expert from Punjabi University Patiala.

He added that they braved harsh Delhi weather, rains and stayed put in the trolleys using no other resource but their self -determination and self-motivation.

“If the protesting farmers had to do this they would not have waited for two months in such harsh weather. This must be understood by the people,” said Prof Bhangu, adding that some youths influenced did this for two-minutes of fame, and they were the ones who had not been part of the Delhi morcha and had gone there for the parade.

He said that because of the wrong acts of the few unruly groups, who were fascinated idea of becoming overnight heroes, the entire movement has suffered a setback.

Prof Bhangu said that farmer unions will now have to start from the beginning to build credibility.

Prof Gina Singh, another farm expert, said: “No trick of government worked to fail this movement including I-T raids against the arhtiyas as the government was under impression that rich and mighty arhtiyas are behind this movement. Then NIA was used to discredit this protest by issuing the notices to farm leaders, NGOs, and others but still farmers came out of it and the government itself gave permission to them to parade at Delhi which was an achievement for them but one incident has ruined all sacrifices made by them.”

A senior officer of the Mandi Board said that while conspiracy theories can be debated, now was the time for “damage control and to start afresh.”

“Our fight is democratic. It is based on plain truth, reality and in this case too the truth will come out sooner than later. We do not appreciate yesterday’s act. Those who are behind it will be exposed soon and our movement will be as strong as it was,” said Bharti Kisan Union (BKU) Ugrahan leader Sukhpal Singh.