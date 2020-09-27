Farm Bills: Haryana Cong announces over month-long protest schedule

Senior Congress leaders, including former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda among others, said the party has decided to launch a state-level campaign against the farm Bills, “which will destroy farmers, arhtiyas (commission agents at mandis) and labourers”.

To oppose the three farm Bills, the Congressmen will stage a march from Haryana Congress office in Sector 9, Chandigarh, to Haryana Raj Bhawan in the City Beautiful on September 28.

Apart from this, the Congressmen will organise functions at Assembly constituency level and district level to observe “Save Kisan-Majdoor Day” on October 2 while a state-level farmer conference will be organised on October 10. The Congress has also decided to launch a signature campaign from October 2 to 31 against the farm Bills terming them “black laws”.

Sharing the plans with journalists at a joint press conference here on Saturday, senior Congress leaders, including former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, state Congress president Kumari Selja, senior party leader Randeep Singh Surjewala and state Congress incharge Vivek Bansal, said the party has decided to launch a state-level campaign against the farm Bills, “which will destroy farmers, arhtiyas (commission agents at mandis) and labourers”.

Selja alleged the BJP government has attacked the farmers, labourers and arhtiyas through these “black laws”. “Our agitation will continue in support of farmers,” Selja said. Hooda said the government, by enacting a law, should ensure the farmers will get the minimum support price of their crops in all circumstances. “As Chief Minister of Gujarat, Narendra Modi had advocated strengthening the mandi system but now law is being made to finish the mandis,” Surjewala said. “Who will give MSP to the farmers, if there are no mandis? How can the small farmers go to far-flung areas to sell their produce when 86 per cent of the farmers have small landholdings in India?”

