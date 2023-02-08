scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023
Advertisement

‘Farishtey’ scheme will start soon in Punjab to save lives in road accidents: Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh

Under the Farishtey scheme, an accident victim will be provided with all necessary medical services in the nearest government hospital free of cost for the first 24 hours.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh. (Photo:Twitter/@AAPbalbir)
Listen to this article
‘Farishtey’ scheme will start soon in Punjab to save lives in road accidents: Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Punjab Medical Education and Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh Wednesday said the government would soon implement the ‘Farishtey’ scheme to provide all necessary medical services to accident victims free of cost for the first 24 hours after mishaps.

He was presiding over a high-level meeting at the Government Medical College, Patiala, to discuss medical facilities at Government Rajindra Hospital.

He said emergency and ambulance services are crucial to saving the patient’s life within the first hour of an accident, called the ‘golden hour’. He added that the government aims to make emergency and ambulance services of world-class standards.

He said about 5,500 lives are lost in road accidents yearly in the state. Under the Farishtey scheme, an accident victim will be provided with all necessary medical services in the nearest government hospital so that the persons taking care of the patient do not face harassment.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What secrets do the creatures of the deep hold?
What secrets do the creatures of the deep hold?
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri takes part in novel demonstration ...
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri takes part in novel demonstration ...
Come forward, lift the veil, don’t let men attend your meetings: At V-C’s...
Come forward, lift the veil, don’t let men attend your meetings: At V-C’s...
Rejuvenated water bodies, new ponds breathe new life in this Bengal district
Rejuvenated water bodies, new ponds breathe new life in this Bengal district
More from Chandigarh

Dr Balbir Singh said services of NGOs have been sought to make emergency services at Rajindra Hospital in Patiala “world-class”.

First published on: 08-02-2023 at 18:13 IST
Next Story

PM’s thinking is pure like Ganga, no one can stain it: Kiren Rijiju to Oppn in Lok Sabha

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 08: Latest News
Advertisement
close