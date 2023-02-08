‘Farishtey’ scheme will start soon in Punjab to save lives in road accidents: Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh

Punjab Medical Education and Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh Wednesday said the government would soon implement the ‘Farishtey’ scheme to provide all necessary medical services to accident victims free of cost for the first 24 hours after mishaps.

He was presiding over a high-level meeting at the Government Medical College, Patiala, to discuss medical facilities at Government Rajindra Hospital.

He said emergency and ambulance services are crucial to saving the patient’s life within the first hour of an accident, called the ‘golden hour’. He added that the government aims to make emergency and ambulance services of world-class standards.

He said about 5,500 lives are lost in road accidents yearly in the state. Under the Farishtey scheme, an accident victim will be provided with all necessary medical services in the nearest government hospital so that the persons taking care of the patient do not face harassment.

Dr Balbir Singh said services of NGOs have been sought to make emergency services at Rajindra Hospital in Patiala “world-class”.