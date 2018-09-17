Follow Us:
Sunday, September 16, 2018
Faridkot rally last nail in SAD’s coffin, says PCC chief Sunil Jakhar

Jakhar said the fact that the rally was organised at Faridkot by Akali Dal at a time that marks three years of the heinous incident (Bargari firing) reflects the “immaturity” of Akali leaders, including Sukhbir.

By: Express News Service | Jalandhar | Published: September 17, 2018 12:42:21 am
Fazilka, Balluana constituency, MLA Nathu Ram, sunil jakhar, Balluana MLA, PPCC chief, punjab mla discrimination, indian express PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar during a press conference. (Express photo)

LOK SABHA MP and president of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee Sunil Jakhar said the Faridkot rally of SAD on Sunday would be the “last nail in the coffin of the Sukhbir Singh Badal-led ‘modern’ Akali Dal, which was squarely responsible for carnage of innocent Sikhs in Bargari.

He said SAD would have to face the consequences of Sukhbir’s “arrogant attitude”. Jakhar was interacting with mediapersons here on the sidelines of a function organised by the Hind Samachar group.

Must Watch

