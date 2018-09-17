Faridkot rally last nail in SAD’s coffin, says PCC chief Sunil Jakhar

PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar during a press conference. (Express photo) PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar during a press conference. (Express photo)

LOK SABHA MP and president of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee Sunil Jakhar said the Faridkot rally of SAD on Sunday would be the “last nail in the coffin of the Sukhbir Singh Badal-led ‘modern’ Akali Dal, which was squarely responsible for carnage of innocent Sikhs in Bargari.

Jakhar said the fact that the rally was organised at Faridkot by Akali Dal at a time that marks three years of the heinous incident (Bargari firing) reflects the “immaturity” of Akali leaders, including Sukhbir.

He said SAD would have to face the consequences of Sukhbir’s “arrogant attitude”. Jakhar was interacting with mediapersons here on the sidelines of a function organised by the Hind Samachar group.

