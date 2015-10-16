Faridkot clashes: Cops register two FIRs against 600 protesters

The grieving family members of Kishan Singh, who was killed in police firing, at Naimiyewala village on Thursday. Gurmeet Singh

The Faridkot police on Thursday registered two FIRs against over 600 people, a day after Sikh protesters clashed with the police at the Kotakapura Main Chowk and Behbal Kalan leading to death of two youths in police firing.

Police have registered an FIR on charges of attempt to murder, damaging public property and Arms Act against 15 accused and some unidentified people, at the Kotakapura police station, for the incident at the main chowk.

Around 600 protesters (unidentified) have been booked for attacking the police party at Behbal Kalan.

Faridkot SSP Sukhminder Mann told The Indian Express that protesters have been booked for attacking the police party, damaging public property and various sections of the Arms Act for carrying weapons. He added no policeman has been booked so far.

“Till magisterial inquiry is not complete, there will be no immediate FIR against the policemen,” the SSP said.

The family of one of the victims, however, has refused to allow a post-mortem of his body. Gurjit Singh’s body is being kept at his home in Saranwan village. The family of Krishan Kumar in Naimiyewala agreed to the post-mortem, which was conducted at the Faridkot Medical College and Hospital late on Thursday.

“We will take final decision on cremation of both deceased after thorough discussions with various organisations only. Till now nothing is final on when the cremation will be done,” said Pooran Singh, a villager.

The SAD-BJP government, meanwhile, is yet to announce a compensation for the kin of the two victims of police firing.

Akali MLA from Kotakpura Mantar Singh Brar has, however, offered Rs 8 lakh compensation and a government job for families of both victims. He met both the families at their villages Thursday but no agreement was reached, sources said. Both the families have rejected the MLA’s offer.

