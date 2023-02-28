scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Advertisement

Faridabad civic body scam: Haryana govt gives sanction to ACB for inquiry

The ACB had sought state government's sanction under Section 17-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, to proceed against a few government officials.

The case pertains to an alleged scam amounting to the tune of Rs 200 crore in Faridabad's Municipal Corporation. (MCFaridabad/FaceBook)
Listen to this article
Faridabad civic body scam: Haryana govt gives sanction to ACB for inquiry
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Haryana government has given sanction of “inquiry” with a “prospective” effect to the state’s Anti-Corruption-Bureau (formerly known as State Vigilance Bureau) to investigate the case pertaining to the alleged irregularities in the allotment of development works in Faridabad’s Municipal Corporation.

The ACB had sought state government’s sanction under Section 17-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, to proceed against a few government officials.

Among at least nine government officials, three IAS officers have faced investigating agency’s questioning so far. All three have denied any role in the alleged scandal that was originally raised by Congress MLA Neeraj Sharma.

It was in October, 2022 when one of the three IAS officers had approached Punjab and Haryana High Court (HC) against the then Vigilance Bureau repeatedly summoning her to join investigation. However, the HC at that time “restrained” Haryana government from “taking any coercive action against the IAS officer”.

The case pertains to an alleged scam amounting to the tune of Rs 200 crore in Faridabad’s Municipal Corporation. The investigating agency had registered four cases for the payment of several crores of rupees in the bank accounts of the same contractor from 2015 to 2021 without doing work. The alleged scam was exposed in May 2020 after which eight people, including two former Chief Engineers and a contractor were arrested.

Also Read
Bhagwant Mann
Akali Dal says no one safe in state, BJP demands President’s Rule; CM Man...
SIT files challan in Kotkapura firing case, Sukhbir Singh Badal & Sumedh ...
Residents hold candle light march against ban on share wise registration ...
Congress leader Major Singh Dhaliwal shot dead in Punjab's Tarn Taran

The allegations in the FIRs include cheating, forgery, criminal breach of trust, public servant disobeying law, preparing false documents and various other sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act (PC Act) against multiple employees.

First published on: 28-02-2023 at 21:50 IST
Next Story

Hera Pheri 3 director Farhad Samji joins hands with Disney+ Hotstar for a comedy show

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close