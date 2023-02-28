Faridabad civic body scam: Haryana govt gives sanction to ACB for inquiry

The Haryana government has given sanction of “inquiry” with a “prospective” effect to the state’s Anti-Corruption-Bureau (formerly known as State Vigilance Bureau) to investigate the case pertaining to the alleged irregularities in the allotment of development works in Faridabad’s Municipal Corporation.

The ACB had sought state government’s sanction under Section 17-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, to proceed against a few government officials.

Among at least nine government officials, three IAS officers have faced investigating agency’s questioning so far. All three have denied any role in the alleged scandal that was originally raised by Congress MLA Neeraj Sharma.

It was in October, 2022 when one of the three IAS officers had approached Punjab and Haryana High Court (HC) against the then Vigilance Bureau repeatedly summoning her to join investigation. However, the HC at that time “restrained” Haryana government from “taking any coercive action against the IAS officer”.

The case pertains to an alleged scam amounting to the tune of Rs 200 crore in Faridabad’s Municipal Corporation. The investigating agency had registered four cases for the payment of several crores of rupees in the bank accounts of the same contractor from 2015 to 2021 without doing work. The alleged scam was exposed in May 2020 after which eight people, including two former Chief Engineers and a contractor were arrested.

The allegations in the FIRs include cheating, forgery, criminal breach of trust, public servant disobeying law, preparing false documents and various other sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act (PC Act) against multiple employees.