Farewell to Justice Surya Kant: Feel like cricket team captain without Dravid, says CJ Krishna Murari

Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association bids farewell to Justice Surya Kant after his elevation as Chief Justice of Himachal High Court, in Chandigarh on Thursday. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi) Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association bids farewell to Justice Surya Kant after his elevation as Chief Justice of Himachal High Court, in Chandigarh on Thursday. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

In absence of Justice Surya Kant, I will feel like the captain of the Indian cricket team without Rahul Dravid, the Punjab and Haryana High Court Chief Justice Krishna Murari said while bidding him adieu on Thursday. Justice Kant, 58, was appointed as the Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court on Wednesday.

“During the short time here, I have known that he has a golden heart. He did not hesitate to take hard decisions on administrative issues but those decisions were always laced with mercy and humility,” Chief Justice Murari said.

Justice Kant, on his last working day at the Punjab and Haryana High Court, said that when a person comes from a humble background, the only foundation where he/she can survive and sustain is performance. Hailing from a village in Hisar district, he was the youngest Advocate General of Haryana and was appointed as the High Court judge in Chandigarh in 2004.

“I came as a stranger, but each office, I held, made me learn how to perform. Sometimes it may not be too difficult to get noticed, but it is very difficult to perform and come up to the expectations of the office,” Justice Kant said, while addressing the lawyers at the High Court during a function held in his honour by the bar association.

Justice Kant added that the judicial institution has so many challenges, but the biggest one is how to cope up with old cases. “The consumer of justice has so many expectations from us..,” he said, asking the lawyers to work hard. During the day, the lawyers and staff members thronged to meet Justice Kant in his chamber. The function was held in the afternoon by the High Court staff in his honour, during which the union leaders of the employees hailed Justice Kant’s decisions on the administrative side. A number of former judges had also reached the High Court to greet Justice Kant on his elevation.

