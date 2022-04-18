Fancy number auction: UT fetches Rs 1.5 cr

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
April 18, 2022 4:14:14 am
April 18, 2022 4:14:14 am
The UT administration on Saturday fetched Rs 1.50 crore through the online auction of the fancy number of CH01CJ series.
The auction was organised by the Registration and Licensing Authority (RLA) Sector 17. The fancy number ‘CH01CJ0001’ fetched the highest price – Rs 15.44 lakh while ‘CH01CJ0002’ fetched Rs 5.46 lakh.
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-