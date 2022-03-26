scorecardresearch
Family that came from Pak 2 decades ago finally takes oath of citizenship

The oath was administered at the district administrative complex and the citizen certificate will be issued after completion of all formalities.

By: Express News Service | Jalandhar |
March 26, 2022 4:19:14 am
After a wait of over two decades, a family that migrated from Pakistan finally administered the oath of citizenship.

Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori on Friday administered oath of citizenship to a Pakistani family residing in Jalandhar city for the past 21 years and applied for the Indian citizenship.

DC said that the family, including Gopal Chand & Gurdial Chand, both brothers and Sheelawanti wife of Gurdial Chand had been residing at Sialkot, Pakistan and then they came to Jalandhar and started living in Basti Guzan area in 2001. He said that the family had applied for citizenship six months ago at indiancitizenshiponline.nic.in.

Meanwhile, Gopal Chand said that he had applied for citizenship manually in 2009 and applied online six month ago.

