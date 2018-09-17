Family stage protest outside Sarangpur police station, demand arrest of assailants

The protest was led by Amarjit Singh, elder brother of Kuldeep (in pic). The protest was led by Amarjit Singh, elder brother of Kuldeep (in pic).

With no arrests made yet, hundreds of residents of Dhanas including the family members of Kuldeep(26), who was stabbed to death by three men on September 12, staged a protest Sunday outside Sarangpur police station, accusing Chandigarh Police of a shoddy probe.

The protest was led by Amarjit Singh, elder brother of Kuldeep. Heavy police force was rushed to PS Sarangpur and SHO of PS 17, Inspector Maninder Singh, was deputed for pacifying the agitators, as the SHO of PS Sarangpur, Inspector Ram Rattan, is on leave for five days.

“Six days have passed, but Chandigarh Police have not yet arrested any of the assailants involved in the brutal murder of my brother. They have failed to even establish the identity of the assailants despite Vijay, a friend of my brother, who witnessed the crime, providing the names of two of the assailants. Those two, Gulshan and Rahul, have been identified. The identity of the third is yet to be established. The condition of another friend of my brother, Vijay (namesake of the complainant), also a witness, is stable but doctors have not discharged him from PGI citing his poor condition. On September 13, when my brother’s body was handed over to us, police had assured us that the assailants would be arrested within 48 hours. Hence, it is a failure of the Chandigarh police”, Amarjit Singh said.

The protesters raised slogans against the Chandigarh Police. Inspector Maninder Singh along with additional police force rushed on the spot and controlled the situation. He interacted with Amarjit and family members of injured Vijay, admitted in PGI, and informed them that two joint teams of PS Sarangpur and crime branch are on the lookout for the assailants.

Kuldeep was allegedly stabbed to death near his house at EWS Colony, Dhanas, when he scolded three men for urinating at a public place on September 12. The victim was with his two friends including Vijay and Vijay Kumar (namesake) when the three men attacked Kuldeep and his friends with weapons and fled the spot on a motorcycle. A case was registered at Sarangpur police station. The probe of this case is being conducted by Inspector Lakhbir Singh, SHO of PS 11, and SI Rohtash Kumar, incharge of PP 24.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App