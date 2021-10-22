8 of family killed as truck rams into parked car in Bahadurgarh

At least eight members of a family were killed and a girl sustained severe injuries when a speeding truck rammed into their taxi parked along the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway near Badli town in Haryana’s Jhajjar, Friday.

The deceased included four men, three women and a child. The truck driver fled after the accident.

The accident took place early morning. The family was travelling in a Delhi-registered Maruti Ertiga. They had visited Guga-Mari temple in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh district and were on their way back to Nagla-Anup village in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad district, when the mishap took place.

Investigating Officer Om Prakash of Bahadurgarh police station said, “There were 11 persons travelling in the Maruti Ertiga, including the driver. The driver had parked the vehicle on the roadside. While the driver and a woman who had gotten out of the vehicle escaped unhurt because they were standing at a distance, eight others who were sitting in the car met with a tragic end. A girl, who was also in the car, sustained severe injuries, while the remaining died on the spot. Passersby informed the police. A speeding truck rammed into the parked car from behind and virtually crushed it. It took a lot of effort to retrieve the bodies from the mangled remains of the vehicle.”

“The bodies were kept at Bahadurgarh civil hospital for post-mortem, while the identities of the deceased were being ascertained. A case was registered under sections 279 (rash driving), 304-A (causing death due to negligence) of the IPC against the truck driver, who abandoned the truck and fled,” said Prakash.