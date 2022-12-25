scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 25, 2022

After 3 members of family die by suicide in Punjab’s Mohali, 5 relatives booked

On Friday, Suresh Kumar, his wife Anjana and their son died by suicide. On Sunday, the police booked Anjana’s family members on abetment of suicide charges after Suresh’s brother filed a complaint against them.

According to Ramesh’s complaint, after he completed legal formalities, he contacted Anjana but her phone was switched off. (File/Representational)

The Mohali district police in Punjab booked five people, including three women, on Sunday on abetment of suicide charges after three members of their family died by suicide. The accused, who are from Rohtak, Haryana, are yet to be arrested, the police said, adding that they have launched an investigation into the circumstances under which the deaths took place.

According to the complainant Ramesh Kumar, his younger brother Suresh Kumar (55) and wife Anjana Sharma stayed in Mohali’s Sector 48-C. Anjana had not been keeping well and her family used to blame Suresh for her poor health condition, Ramesh alleged in his complaint.

On Friday, December 23, Anjana called Ramesh and told him that Suresh had consumed some substance, the complaint says. “I took my brother to GMCH-32, Chandigarh, where doctors declared him dead,” Ramesh alleged, adding that Anjana had told him about a suicide note. “I read the note and my brother blamed his in-laws for the suicide,” Ramesh further alleged in his complaint.

According to Ramesh’s complaint, after he completed legal formalities, he contacted Anjana but her phone was switched off. He tried his nephew’s phone but that was also switched off, Ramesh said.

“I went to their home and found that they were lying unconscious in the room. I took them to Civil Hospital, Phase- IV, where doctors declared them dead,” Ramesh told the police.

Acting on his complaint, the Phase XI police booked Suresh’s father-in-law Mehar Chand, mother-in-law Shanti Devi, brother-in-law Deepak and sisters-in-law Manju and Rekha under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code.

First published on: 25-12-2022 at 11:32:03 am
