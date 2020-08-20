Family stages dharna at DMCH after Covid patient’s death

On Wednesday evening, few family members and friends sat on dharna inside hospital premises forcing the police to intervene. (Representational Image)

High drama was witnessed at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) Wednesday over the death of a 38-year-old Covid patient, Kuljeet Singh. His family alleged that Kuljeet’s health was not deteriorating and he had told them on phone that he was being forcibly put on a ventilator.

Dr Sandeep Sharma, medical superintendent, DMCH, said, “Patient was very sick and was diabetic as well, hence his condition was deteriorating. Our intensivist tried hard. His lungs too had infection. We had tried hard to explain his medical position to the family, but they created ruckus on Tuesday as well as Wednesday. Test reports are proof that his lungs had severe infection and his diabetic condition was not supporting his treatment. “

The deceased patient’s cousin, Jaswinder Singh Karwal, alleged: “Kuljeet had a cough due to which he went to DMCH and they admitted him. Later, he was found to have coronavirus. He was admitted in DMCH on July 30. We were not allowed to meet him even for a single day. However, we used to talk to each other via video calls. We never got any hint that his health was deteriorating. But on Tuesday, he called and told us that he was being forcibly put on a ventilator while he was able to talk to us properly. We went to hospital and doctors told us that the patient was feeling breathless but we have recorded a phone call in which he himself was talking to us before being put on a ventilator. He died Wednesday and we all are in complete shock. We got him admitted for a cough and had no idea that he will never come back home.”

He added: “DMCH never told us that he was diabetic as he never used to take any medicine for sugar earlier and was a healthy person.”

Kuljeet was married and had three minor kids — two sons and a daughter. He ran a jewellery shop in Sarafan Bazar of Ludhiana.

Body of the patient has not been handed over, and is likely to be given to the family on Thursday who have expressed a desire to attend the cremation wearing PPE kits.

