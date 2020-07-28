Punjab: Families of UAPA accused meet Akal Takht Jathedar, allege atrocities

The delegation included four Punjab MLAs, led by former Leader of Opposition Sukhpal Singh Khaira. (File Photo) The delegation included four Punjab MLAs, led by former Leader of Opposition Sukhpal Singh Khaira. (File Photo)

Families of those recently arrested under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act on Monday presented a memorandum to Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh alleging “atrocities and excesses” under the law. The delegation included four Punjab MLAs, led by former Leader of Opposition Sukhpal Singh Khaira.

After the meeting, Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh said, “There is an attempt to create fear in the environment of Punjab by misusing UAPA. The life of any youth shouldn’t be ruined due to small mistakes. Punjab government must stop such activities to harass Sikh youth. Most of the accused are from Dalit and poor families. I have asked SGPC to provide legal aide to such youth. There should be judicial probe to find out if such cases were fit for UAPA.”

In the memorandum, the families alleged: “Through this memorandum we would like to bring to your notice atrocities and excesses being perpetrated by the central government and the Amarinder Singh government against Sikh youth particularly the Dalits under the oppressive UAPA law. Under the aforesaid draconian UAPA law, more than 16 FIRs have been registered during the recent weeks across Punjab while 47 FIRs have been registered during the 3 years tenure of Capt Amarinder Singh government, in which utterly poor, defenceless and innocent people have been arrested on a large scale.” The memorandum presented by Khaira, has the signatures former MP Dharamveer Ghandi and former minister Sucha Singh Chhotepur.

“We all have personally conducted spot visits and done a deep case study of some of the cases…which proves that most people arrested under the said law are innocent and have been falsely implicated by the police declaring them Khalistani modules, terrorists etc,” it adds.

