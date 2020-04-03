Families of Ropar cops join COVID fight from home – stitch masks, pack ration for doorstep delivery

SSP Sharma added that every family has also contributed Rs 500 each towards this fight against the pandemic. (Representational Photo) SSP Sharma added that every family has also contributed Rs 500 each towards this fight against the pandemic. (Representational Photo)

While police personnel guard the streets to enforce the lockdown, in Punjab’s Ropar district, their family members too have joined the fight against COVID-19 by making masks and dry ration packets at home.

“It is our duty to help in tough times. We couldn’t think of anything better than making masks to keep our men in khaki safe in these tough times,” said Sukhwinder Kaur (48), wife of ASI Jagtar Singh.

Shruti (16), daughter of ASI Chandermohan with the help of her sisters aged 21 and 9, is making most of her sewing skills in making masks.

ASI Vinod Kumar’s wife, Praveen Kaur, has enlisted help of her three kids to make ration packets for less fortunate.

“Lending a hand even if it’s a little bit means a lot in these times of uncertainty. Also, our children imbibe values of standing with those in need in difficult times by doing as much as they can,” said Praveen Kaur.

“Over 33,000 dry ration meals and 800 masks have been prepared by the family members of the police officials in last one week at their homes and the community centre,” said Ropar SSP Swapan Sharma on Thursday.

“Dry ration packets have been distributed in slum areas and to the migrant labourers in the villages, while masks have been distributed at every naka point by mobile patrolling teams,” the SSP said in a written statement sent to media.

Lovepreet Kaur, daughter of ASI Jagir Singh, said “Life of families of policemen is as exemplary as them. Making ration packs may not mean much in ordinary times but at moments like these when policemen are overworked every little help counts. I am glad that we are taking off a little of the burden off the shoulders of forces by making use of the time on us.”

SSP Sharma added that every family has also contributed Rs 500 each towards this fight against the pandemic.

“With policemen on duty for 14-16 hours a day since the lockdown, their families are showing all support. Out of about 100 families that stay in police quarters, about 30 families have come forward to help. Making masks on their sewing machines at homes, they are doing their bit to ensure safety and health of the society. Spouses, children and even parents are enthusiastically participating to ease the burden on policemen by making packs out of ration donated by the NGOs and general public,” he added.

