False promise, a ‘separated’ family, and poll plunge after a 5 year wait

In the run up to 2017 Punjab elections, he renounced his US citizenship hoping that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) would field him as a party candidate. Manjit Singh Dasuya arrived in the state as part of the plane-loads of NRIs who were then arriving to support the then fledgling party in Punjab before the 2017 polls.

But, that was not to be.

Dasuya surrendered his American passport about five years ago, but eventually could not make it to AAP’s list of candidates in 2017. His family, which includes two sons and a daughter, live in US. Dasuya’s wife, who as per him is a US green card holder, by his side, the 68-

year-old who owns a resort-cum-hotel in Urmar, often looked back and regretted the move which “separated” him from his family five years ago.

Those five-years behind him, Dasuya is now finally set to take the political plunge in the February 20 elections, contesting as the Urmar nominee of not the AAP, but the Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt), the breakaway faction of SAD. The Congress candidate from the constituency is Sangat Singh Gilzian, the Cabinet minister who had won the seat in 2017. SAD’s ally BSP has announced Lakhwinder Singh as the party candidate from Urmar while the AAP nominee is Jasvir Singh Gill, who had contested from Urmar in 2017 and had finished third.

SAD (Sanyukt), which is led by Rajya Sabha member Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, is contesting on 15 seats in alliance with the BJP and Punjab Lok Congress led by Captain Amarinder Singh.

As per Dasuya, he moved to the United States some 35-years ago, and remained the chief of the North America wing of SAD for five years till 2014. Singh claims that he remained associated with the SAD afterwards also but became dormant after the 2015 incidents of sacrilege which occurred during the erstwhile Akali Dal-led government’s regime.

“After holding a meeting with fellow NRIs in US, I decided to come to Punjab and contest [the 2017] elections as an AAP candidate. There was an AAP wave in Punjab at that time. The fellow NRIs encouraged me saying that I had taken a good decision. The AAP gave an assurance that i would get the party ticket on the condition that I surrendered my US citizenship first. I did that, surrendered my

American passport and got an Indian passport,” Singh told The Indian Express, lamenting the fact that the AAP did not honour their part of the bargain and did not field him from Urmar.

Snubbed, Singh remembers that he was miffed and moved back to the SAD within a fortnight of being denied an AAP ticket. He joined the Dhindsa camp after veteran Akali leader Sukhdev Dhindsa parted ways with SAD, questioning the functioning of Akali chief, Sukhbir Badal and floating a breakaway Akali faction.

“I wanted to contest the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) polls, but the SGPC polls have not been held for long now,” said Dasuya, adding that senior Dhindsa prevailed upon him to contest the February 20 elections. He said he could not say no as he had very cordial ties with the Dhindsa family as he used to host them in the US.

Gurpreet Ghuggi, who contested as the AAP candidate from Batala Assembly constituency in 2017 elections but lost, said, “He (Manjit Singh Dasuya) was an aspirant for the AAP ticket and meetings were also held in that connection. He had categorically made it clear that he had surrendered American citizenship so that he could contest the elections. Eventually, the [AAP] party high command did not appear willing to give him party ticket.”

Singh says he may try to visit the United States again shortly – this time on a visitor visa. “I need to apply for a visitor visa. They [the US] takes it as a sort of insult if anyone surrenders [its] citizenship. It depends on them whether they give me visa or not. After I came here in 2016, I would be eligible to apply for visitor visa in February.”

On whether he regrets the decision to renounce the US citizenship, Singh said, “Very much, because I got separated from my family due

to a false assurance that was given to me. Though my children visit me, but we cannot be together as a family. My wife who is a US green card holder is living with me.”