‘False assertions not okay’: Punjab and Haryana High Court after woman hides job status in maintenance plea

A woman’s plea challenging a family court’s order directing a probe against her for concealing her income while seeking maintenance was dismissed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, saying the “practice of making false assertions in court ought to be discouraged”.

The woman had filed a case of domestic violence against her husband at a family court in Ambala, and moved an application under Section 125 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) for interim maintenance. She submitted that she has no source of income or property and was unable to support herself. During cross-examination, when she was confronted with the record relating to her job, she admitted that she was working as an assistant professor at a private university in Rajpura on a monthly salary of Rs 28,000 per month.

The husband of the woman had alleged that she had intentionally given wrong information to the court in order to grab the maintenance and harass him.

The bench of Justice Jasjit Singh Bedi, after hearing the matter said, “A petition under Section 125 CrPC is filed by a person who is unable to maintain herself or her children on account of lack of sufficient means. Thus it becomes the foremost duty of the party claiming maintenance to disclose to the court her actual financial status so as to enable the court to come to a conclusion as to the quantum of maintenance to be paid, if any.”

The court added: “The petitioner is an assistant professor and a highly educated person. At no stage of proceedings till her cross-examination did she disclose that she was employed including when her application for interim maintenance was decided and Rs 5,000 was awarded to her. Thus it can safely be said that the possibility of her conviction was high and her actions were certainly deliberate and conscious to obtain maintenance.”

Dismissing the woman’s plea, Justice Bedi held the practice of making false assertions in court ought to be discouraged because the dignity and sanctity of the court are undermined by such conduct.