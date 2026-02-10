Fake tantrik arrested for Rs 40-lakh cyber fraud in Chandigarh, used fear and faith to dupe woman

The woman came across Facebook and Instagram ads for a tantrik claiming to resolve problems through spiritual means.

The police in Chandigarh have arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly defrauding a woman out of Rs 40 lakh over a year by posing as a tantrik and a maulvi on social media, officials said on Tuesday.

A Venkatesh, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Cyber Crime, identified the arrested man as Rohit Bhargav, a resident of Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district.

According to the police, a woman lodged a complaint stating that she was suffering from mental distress due to ongoing family issues when she came across Facebook and Instagram advertisements for a tantrik claiming to resolve domestic and emotional problems through spiritual means.