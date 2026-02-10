Fake tantrik arrested for Rs 40-lakh cyber fraud in Chandigarh, used fear and faith to dupe woman

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The police in Chandigarh have arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly defrauding a woman out of Rs 40 lakh over a year by posing as a tantrik and a maulvi on social media, officials said on Tuesday.
A Venkatesh, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Cyber Crime, identified the arrested man as Rohit Bhargav, a resident of Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district.
According to the police, a woman lodged a complaint stating that she was suffering from mental distress due to ongoing family issues when she came across Facebook and Instagram advertisements for a tantrik claiming to resolve domestic and emotional problems through spiritual means.
Bhargav and an associate allegedly gained the woman’s trust gradually by exploiting her vulnerable mental state and later instilled fear by making false claims of supernatural threats and dire consequences.
Between February 2024 and May 2025, the woman was allegedly induced to transfer money multiple times to different bank accounts. She was also persuaded to hand over around 150 g of gold jewellery to them in Chandigarh. The total loss suffered by the woman has been estimated at approximately Rs 40 lakh.
During the investigation, the police analysed call detail records, customer application forms and bank KYC documents. Two bank accounts—one in Bank of Baroda and another in Canara Bank—were found to be registered in the name of the accused. Several mobile numbers used to contact the woman were also traced back to him.
Following the investigation, a raid was conducted in Jhunjhunu on February 4, leading to Bhargav’s arrest. Two mobile phones, including an iPhone 16 Pro, were recovered from his possession, the police said, adding that he confessed to having targeted emotionally vulnerable women by claiming to offer solutions to personal and family problems.
The police said that further investigation was underway to trace his co-accused and recover the defrauded amount.
The case was registered on January 14 under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Cyber Crime Police Station, Chandigarh.
