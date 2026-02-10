Fake tantrik arrested for Rs 40-lakh cyber fraud in Chandigarh, used fear and faith to dupe woman

The Chandigarh cyber police said the fake tantrik instilled fear in the woman by making false claims of supernatural threats and dire consequences.

By: Express News Service
2 min readChandigarhFeb 10, 2026 02:36 PM IST
cybercrimeThe woman came across Facebook and Instagram ads for a tantrik claiming to resolve problems through spiritual means.
Make us preferred source on Google

The police in Chandigarh have arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly defrauding a woman out of Rs 40 lakh over a year by posing as a tantrik and a maulvi on social media, officials said on Tuesday.

A Venkatesh, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Cyber Crime, identified the arrested man as Rohit Bhargav, a resident of Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district.

According to the police, a woman lodged a complaint stating that she was suffering from mental distress due to ongoing family issues when she came across Facebook and Instagram advertisements for a tantrik claiming to resolve domestic and emotional problems through spiritual means.

Bhargav and an associate allegedly gained the woman’s trust gradually by exploiting her vulnerable mental state and later instilled fear by making false claims of supernatural threats and dire consequences.

Between February 2024 and May 2025, the woman was allegedly induced to transfer money multiple times to different bank accounts. She was also persuaded to hand over around 150 g of gold jewellery to them in Chandigarh. The total loss suffered by the woman has been estimated at approximately Rs 40 lakh.

During the investigation, the police analysed call detail records, customer application forms and bank KYC documents. Two bank accounts—one in Bank of Baroda and another in Canara Bank—were found to be registered in the name of the accused. Several mobile numbers used to contact the woman were also traced back to him.

Following the investigation, a raid was conducted in Jhunjhunu on February 4, leading to Bhargav’s arrest. Two mobile phones, including an iPhone 16 Pro, were recovered from his possession, the police said, adding that he confessed to having targeted emotionally vulnerable women by claiming to offer solutions to personal and family problems.

Story continues below this ad

The police said that further investigation was underway to trace his co-accused and recover the defrauded amount.

The case was registered on January 14 under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Cyber Crime Police Station, Chandigarh.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Rajya Sabha proceedings are underway during the Parliament Budget Session, in New Delhi on Friday. (Sansad TV/ANI)
Oppn submits no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
Govinda opens up on the incident when a mob tried to surround his house.
Govinda recalls pointing his gun at mob who surrounded his house, claims cops didn't answer his calls: 'I asked them to leave'
cash truck ambush in Italy
‘Military-style’ cash truck ambush rocks Italy during Winter Olympics; viral video shows ‘wall of flames’ on highway
Pakistan are scheduled to play India on February 15 in the T20 World Cup 2026. (PHOTO: AP)
T20 World Cup: Pakistan takes U-turn as ICC plays hardball
Trade framework gives India room to navigate but tilts ground in US favour
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: India-US deal is one-sided. It creates vulnerabilities
Live Blog
Advertisement