Fake Sri Lankan cricket league: Mohali police identify 22 players who played matches

The district police has identified 22 players who had played in fake UVA T20 cricket league at Sawara village in matches held on June 29. The police teams have started questioning them.

The court on Saturday extended the police remand of prime accused Ravinder Dandiwal for five days. His bail application was also dismissed by the court. Another accused, Durgesh, who was arrested on Friday, was also produced in the court and remanded in five-day police custody.

SP (Rural) Ravjot Kaur Grewal told The Indian Express that during the course of investigation, they had identified 22 players who played in the matches and they were in the process of questioning them. She added that Durgesh who had provided the cameras for live streaming of the matches would reveal more names. “We are in touch with some websites which streamed the matches live. In the coming days we shall question the players and umpires who had participated in the matches,” she added.

Dandiwal’s police remand ended on Saturday, following which he was produced in a Kharar court. The police told the court that they needed to interrogate Dandiwal and wanted cross-questioning of both Dandiwal and Durgesh. The police also told the court that they received a fact-finding report from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) regarding the fake league.

The police also informed the court that Dandiwal had told them during the interrogation that he had kept uniforms used in the matches at his home in Rajasthan which were yet to be recovered.

Dandiwal’s counsel R S Sarao, however, contested the police’s claim and said that the police had already taken five-day remand and two accused who were named in the FIR were already granted the bail by the same court.

