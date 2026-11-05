‘Fake Rs 3.5-crore drone grant’ | Motive unclear, no money lost: Technical Education Minister urges probe by central agencies

A week after the Himachal Pradesh Police registered an FIR into the cyber fraud involving a purported Rs 3.5-crore defence grant to a Hamirpur polytechnic student, investigators are yet to establish the motive behind the elaborate deception.

Preliminary examination of bank accounts has revealed that no money was withdrawn or transferred from the joint account of 19-year-old Sarvesh Sharma and his mother, Kalpana Devi. The student was, however, kept under the impression for nearly two months that his drone project had secured government funding.

Himachal Pradesh Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani has questioned the intentions of those behind the fraud. “What was the motive of the cyber fraudsters who kept a computer engineering student under deception for nearly two months but did not take a single penny? They obtained his drone designs and project details. This is not an ordinary cybercrime case. There could be other students who have faced similar deception. The CBI or another central agency should investigate the matter.”