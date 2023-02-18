Fake promises of corruption-free govt busted: Bajwa

Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Punjab Assembly, Partap Singh Bajwa, on Friday took potshots at Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and stated that ‘when one’s own house is filled with sludge of corruption, how can one promise to clean the entire state.’

Bajwa, while addressing a press conference in Chandigarh on Friday, said that ‘fake promises of corruption-free government have completely busted now.’ He said that the AAP’s own MLAs had left the CM mute on

corruption.

“Charges of corruption against Vijay Singla, Fauja Singh Sarari, and now Amit Rattan in just 11 months of government reflect blatant deceit with people of Punjab,” he added.

The Congress leader went on to state that if Bhagwant Mann did not ensure the arrest of MLA, Amit Rattan, in the bribery case, the Opposition will leave no stone unturned to get him to justice.

Bajwa stated that Reshim Garg took the money and when he was about to leave the Circuit House in his vehicle, Vigilance officials stopped him and recovered the money from his vehicle.

Harpal Singh, SSP Vigilance Bureau Bathinda branch, was present at the spot, he added.

While referring to the media reports he said that Rs. 5 lakhs were sought from the sarpanch’s husband by Garg for releasing of a grant of Rs 25 lakh for village development works.