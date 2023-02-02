Fake news a big challenge for poll management bodies: ECI

FAKE NEWS and disinformation campaign is one of the biggest challenge being faced globally by Election Management Bodies and there is concerted effort to impeach the integrity of the electoral process, Dr Anup Chandra Pandey, Election Commissioner of India, said while delivering a lecture on the seven-decade- long journey of electoral process in India at Panjab University on Wednesday.

Dr Pandey was invited as the key speaker in the 7th annual Professor JC Anand Memorial Lecture in PU. Dr Pandey is a former IAS officer of UP cadre. He is an alumni of Punjab Engineering College (PEC), Chandigarh.

He said, “Fake news gets viral and there are inadequate checks specially on social media to verify the veracity of the news in time. In all such cases, the mechanism is to identify the fake news, rebut it, release the correct news, investigate any criminal angle by law enforcement agencies and above all co-operation with social media platforms”.

“In India there are Media Certification and Coordination Committees (MCMC) under the Chairmanship of the District Collectors who continuously monitor the fake news, certify the advertisement and co-ordinate with all stakeholders at the district level. A voluntary code of ethics has also been formulated by the Election Commission inco-ordination with social media stakeholders’ ‘, Dr Anup Chandra Pandey, further says.

Dr Pandey delivered his lecture on at least 30 aspects of the elections including the participation of women, first time voters, the role of opposition parties, muscle power and the pandemic Covid-19. He said, “Conducting elections following Covid-19 guideline was successfully tested in Rajya Sabha polls in June 2020”. According to Dr Pandey, the first general elections in October 1951 was a test for the first ECI Sukumar Sen.